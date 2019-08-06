Health & Fitness

Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study reveals

A new report is drawing some big concerns about the fiber bowls used at Chipotle and Sweetgreen.

The New Food Economy says the bowls served at Chipotle and Sweetgreen are exposed to chemicals that are linked to cancer.

The New Food Economy says they tested fiber bowls from 14 locations of 8 different New York City restaurants, including Chipotle and Sweetgreen. The study says all of the samples tested contained PFAS also called "Forever Chemicals.

The chemical compound helps the bowls hold hot, wet and greasy food. But the Environmental Protection Agency says those compounds do not break down in the human body, and they can accumulate over time.

This also means the bowls are not truly compostable, the report says. As the bowls break down, the chemicals seep into the soil leading to toxic compost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodchipotlecancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Likely Late Wednesday
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
Del. native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
Pa. clergy abuse hotline fielded 1,900 calls in first year
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Police: Missing teen now wanted for attempted criminal homicide
Show More
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
Health Department offers free Hepatitis A vaccines following outbreak
Union captain again urges Congress to act on gun violence
More TOP STORIES News