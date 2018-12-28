Christmas Miracle: Boy, 3, gets the gift of life on his birthday

Three-year-old Brandon Michael Leathers asked five different Santas for one special gift, a kidney.His family got the call on a very special day, the day after Christmas, which is Brandon's birthday.Brandon is now recovering from the kidney transplant that took place two days ago at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.His parents tell me Brandon has spent much of his young life in the hospital. A Facebook page, Prayers for Brandon, was created when he was just days old.Even before he was born, a life-threatening problem was found with his kidneys and urinary tract."They actually had me meet with a chaplain several times a week while on bedrest because his suspected survival rate was really, really low," said Brandon's mom Carla Leathers of Green Lane, Pennsylvania.Brandon spent his first 6 months hooked up to tubes to help him breathe and filter his blood.He's depended on dialysis ever since he was 6 days old, but he survived and always with a smile.Three years later, his quest to find a matching kidney and asking several different Santas for the gift."He wanted to go pee like his sister, didn't want to be on a machine anymore," said Carla.The call came on Christmas Day, and. the transplant the next day, on his birthday, December 26. His parents believe it's much more than a coincidence."Especially with the timing on Christmas, then his birthday and being exactly three years later, that's not common," said Brandon's dad Kirk Leathers.The family is forever grateful. Their Christmas miracle baby has received the gift of life."He's got a life to live and we're going to sit in the front row and watch him thrive doing what he wants to," said Carla.------