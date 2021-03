City opening mass vaccine clinic in South Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos The walk-up vaccinations will be open to those who meet phase 1a and 1b eligibility criteria and can prove that they live in the zip codes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Wednesday, no appointment is needed for a select group of people at the FEMA-run vaccination site in Center City Philadelphia. But there are other options to get the vaccine in addition to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.The city's fifth mass vaccination clinic opens in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, as well.It is located at the Grand Yesha Ballroom on the 2300 block of Snyder Avenue.It will be the site of the first, city-run clinic in the neighborhood.The goal is to vaccinate 500 people there each day.The city plans to open a second clinic in South Philadelphia later this week.If you're interested in getting the vaccine, sign up at the city's Department of Public Health's website.