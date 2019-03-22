mumps

Number of confirmed, suspected mumps cases reach over 100 in Delaware Valley

Number of reported mumps cases grows to over 100. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2019.

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- There are new concerns that mumps cases are spreading through the Delaware Valley following reports from two Montgomery County schools and Temple University.

Officials say there are now 16 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases at Temple University, three of which are at Temple Ambler.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health reports 20 suspect cases, including the three from Temple Amber.

There is also one confirmed case in Chester County.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable or possible cases to over 100.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health says there is a suspected case of mumps at North Wales Elementary School and another at Abington Senior High School. None of the cases in the county are confirmed at this time.

Dr. Richard Lorraine, the Montgomery County Medical Director, said they are waiting for lab results.

"Individual testing is being done. Some of it is being done through private health care providers and that sometimes will take up to a week to confirm. So when we have a case that's reported to us as suspect, we do contact the school, we do provide some guidance," Lorraine said.

Concerns mumps cases spreading though Delaware Valley. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on March 22, 2019.



A letter from Abington High Senior School principal Angelo D. Berrios was addressed to parents on Thursday saying officials were "investigating a student at the Abington Senior High School with a suspected case of mumps."

The letter stated a child showing symptoms should be excluded from group settings for at least five days. The principal also asked parents to confirm their child is age-appropriately vaccinated.

One student said to Action News, "I'm a little nervous. I'm not going to lie. But I got my shot so I think I got a pretty good chance of not getting it."

Mumps is viral. Symptoms include fever, swelling, and tenderness in salivary glands. It's transmitted through saliva or mucous, and you can be contagious before showing symptoms.

Some students will take extra precautions.

A Abington High School student said, "I'm not going to be touching the stairwells and stuff."

Judy Bomze, the Director of Student Services for Abington School District, released the following statement Friday:

"Yesterday, the Montgomery County Department of Health alerted school officials to a suspected case of mumps at Abington Senior High School. As a precaution, we sent a letter home to parents and guardians of Senior High students, along with more information about symptoms and treatment. We advise parents and guardians to contact the Montgomery County Office of Public Health at 610-278-5117 if they have any questions or concerns."

The news at Abington and North Wales comes as the number of mumps infections at Temple University grows.

An off-campus student from West Chester University who recently visited Temple contracted mumps and has been directed not to attend classes and to remain in isolation.

Temple has told students if they believe they are sick to not attend classes and remain in isolation.

Temple holding vaccination clinics in wake of mumps outbreak - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 21, 2019.



Temple will hold vaccination clinics next week to prevent future cases. The university will offer free MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine to all Temple students, faculty, and staff on Wednesday, March 27, and Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Chester University student gets mumps after visiting Temple. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2019.



A person with two doses of the vaccine has about an 88% reduction in risk, but the risk isn't erased, especially with the close quarters of college living.

Doctors say if you are vaccinated and still get the mumps, you are less likely to have severe symptoms and to develop complications.
