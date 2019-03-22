Health & Fitness

West Chester University student gets mumps after visiting Temple

EMBED <>More Videos

West Chester University student gets mumps after visiting Temple. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2019.

WEST CHESTER, Pa (WPVI) -- West Chester University is now on alert.

University health officials say an off-campus student who recently visited Temple University contracted mumps and has been directed not to attend classes and remain in isolation.

No other students have reported symptoms.

The infection comes as the mumps infection at Temple has grown to 86 cases.

The school says it will hold vaccination clinics next week.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmumps
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Home in jeopardy after faulty construction collapses after heavy rain
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
How $38 Million In Cocaine Was Seized at Port of Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Spring Soaking to Wicked Winds
Show More
West Chester University student gets mumps after visiting Temple
Indicted Philly labor leader challenges bribery charges
'Speak your mind': Trump orders colleges to back free speech
Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania turnpike's fiscal plight
Villanova beats Saint Mary's to advance in the NCAA tournament
More TOP STORIES News