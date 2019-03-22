West Chester University student gets mumps after visiting Temple

WEST CHESTER, Pa (WPVI) -- West Chester University is now on alert.
University health officials say an off-campus student who recently visited Temple University contracted mumps and has been directed not to attend classes and remain in isolation.
No other students have reported symptoms.
The infection comes as the mumps infection at Temple has grown to 86 cases.
The school says it will hold vaccination clinics next week.
