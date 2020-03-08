Germantown Academy to close amid coronavirus outbreak in Montgomery County

Officials say Germantown Academy will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
According to school officials, a student of the school is related to one of the people who tested presumptive positive for the virus.
"While that family member is experiencing only mild, cold-like symptoms, and while the GA student has no symptoms, the student will self-quarantine at home for at least two weeks. The family member has not been on GA's campus, but the student was in attendance through Friday, March 6," said school officials in a letter to the community.
RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
On Sunday, Governor Wolf announced two new cases in the county, both adults, have mild symptoms and are isolated at home. They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.
On Saturday, officials said a man in Worcester and a woman in Lower Gwynedd Township were also being treated for the virus. Both individuals have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization and are currently in isolation at home.
On Thursday, Germantown Academy will begin virtual lessons from home through spring break.
"Beginning Monday, March 9 and continuing through spring break, GA will undertake a thorough deep cleaning of all interior spaces just to be safe so that when students return to school everything will have been disinfected," said the school.
RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Montgomery County Office of Public Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are working hand-in-hand to conduct contact tracing.
RELATED: Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases