Villanova bringing students studying in Italy home amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo/ Shutterstock

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University says they are bringing students who are studying abroad in Northern Italy home amid coronavirus concerns.

"Given the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in Northern Italy, we have made the decision to bring home our students who are abroad in Italy. The University is in close contact with other study abroad programs in which Villanova students are participating and will determine appropriate responses to additional disruptions caused by the coronavirus," the university said in a statement.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
Villanova says they have a team of experts at the ready, meeting regularly to discuss how the virus may affect the campus and those who are overseas.

On Tuesday, U.S. health officials issued a strong warning about novel coronavirus, saying Americans should prepare for a "significant disruption."

No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the Delaware Valley to date.
