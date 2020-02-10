Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again; ship to set sail Monday

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Guests of Anthem of the Seas have been allowed to board, but the ship won't set sail until Monday after three days of delays.
It comes after coronavirus test results came back negative for four passengers who were on the cruise ship previously.
Murphy released a statement on Saturday saying,
"After the evaluation at the hospital, the Center for Disease Control permitted the four individuals who arrived Friday via a cruise ship to be discharged. Three of those individuals who stayed in the same cabin were diagnosed with the flu. The other individual stayed in a separate cabin and did not have any symptoms. All four passengers tested negative for novel coronavirus. New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low."
The four passengers who were tested had recently been to Mainland China.
At least two dozen passengers on board were quarantined for the coronavirus Some passengers were rushed to University Hospital in Newark, and the remaining were cleared.
Governor Murphy confirmed that no cases of coronavirus had been reported in the state.
A crewmember onboard was found dead, but officials are saying his death is not related to the coronavirus, nor is it being considered suspicious.
For those who do not want to continue on the cruise, Royal Caribbean is offering refunds. The company further says anyone with passports from China, Hong Kong or Macau will not be allowed on their ships.
The cruise ship had left Cape Liberty on January 27 for an 11-day cruise to the Caribbean.
