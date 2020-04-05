Coronavirus

Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 22

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials reported four new deaths related to the coronavirus on Sunday night, bringing the county total to 22.

"Sadly, we are reporting today four more deaths due to COVID-19, which underscores the need to protect the most vulnerable as well as ourselves by staying at home," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Officials identified the residents as follows:

-An 86-year-old male, who resided in Upper Merion Township

-A 57-year-old female, who resided in Abington Township

-An 82-year-old male, who resided in Upper Gwynedd Township

-An 86-year-old male, who resided in Upper Dublin Township

Officials say 101 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the county total to 989.

The positive individuals are from 33 municipalities, including Lower Frederick Township, which has reported its first case. Fifty-seven municipalities have been affected.

Montgomery County's drive-through COVID-19 testing location at Temple University's Ambler Campus in Upper Dublin Township will be open on Monday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only for individuals that meet the required criteria and as testing supplies allow. No treatment will be given on-site. For more information and to register for an appointment, visit www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 or call 610.631.3000 on Monday, April 6 starting at 8 a.m.
