Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 43

62-year-old female of Lower Merion

72-year-old female of Cheltenham

83-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd

61 female of Cheltenham

85-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd

86-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd

90-year-old male of Hatfield

90-year-old male of Ambler

82-year-old female of Upper Gwynedd

48-year-old female of Norristown

93-year-old male of Upper Gwynedd

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials reported 11 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 43.Officials identified the residents as follows:Officials say 108 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 1,402.The positive individuals are from 31 municipalities.Pennsylvania health officials reported 1,680 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 16,239.Officials also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania now stands at 310.