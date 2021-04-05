COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Philly, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey

Philadelphia
Starting Monday, Philadelphia is expanding eligibility to several more groups of workers under its Phase 1c.
There are 11 total categories in Phase 1c, which city officials believe could total a quarter million people.
The City of Philadelphia is moving to Phase 1c on Monday, April 5. Similar to how Philadelphia Phase 1b went into force, four specific groups within the Philadelphia Phase 1c priority list will be prioritized before the other groups in Phase 1c. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rfbmaQkI7e— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) April 1, 2021
Sanitation workers, janitorial staff, utility workers and postal employees are among the first four groups to have priority to sign up for appointments.
"Previously prioritized groups in Phase 1a & 1b are still eligible and are encouraged to seek out vaccination opportunities. Other groups prioritized in Phase 1c will be made eligible later in April," the city said.
So far, nearly 280,000 people have received full doses of the vaccine in Philadelphia.
City leaders said their goal is to eventually open up appointments to everyone over the age of 16 by May 1.
Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, those who are in Phase 1B are now eligible to be vaccinated in the state starting Monday.
This includes people such as postal workers and public transit employees.
Today we're announcing a timeline for Pennsylvania's accelerated three-week vaccine rollout.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 31, 2021
All Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19.
See the latest information and find an appointment near you when you're eligible: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/6aLLOpsDOh
So far more than 3.6 million people have been partially vaccinated in Pennsylvania. Just over half of that number have been fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania is expected to move to Phase 1C next Monday, April 12.
All Pennsylvanians will be eligible to receive a vaccine as of April 19.
New Jersey
In New Jersey, the vaccination expansion on Monday now includes people ages 55 through 64.
Those who are ages 16 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities are also now eligible, as well as additional frontline essential workers, which includes those working in higher education.
NEW: We’re expanding vaccine eligibility. Starting April 5th, the following groups are eligible:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 26, 2021
☑️Age 55+
☑️Individuals age 16+ with intellectual and developmental disabilities
☑️Higher education educators and staff
☑️Librarians and library staff
☑️Additional essential workers pic.twitter.com/kE6NfKOXhm
So far more than 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated in New Jersey, but there is still concern as the state lags behind several other states in the number of people vaccinated.
New Jersey officials said more than 700 vaccination centers have been opened in the state.
Delaware
Everyone in Delaware 16 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.
On April 6, all Delawareans aged 16 or older will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies, community vaccination sites, and mass vaccination events hosted by the State of Delaware.— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) March 30, 2021
More info: https://t.co/5i8CHloxE4 #COVIDvaccineDE pic.twitter.com/6Xkr34klpC
Delawareans can register on the state's coronavirus vaccination online waiting list.
Pharmacies may also begin vaccinating everyone in that age group as of Tuesday, as well.
