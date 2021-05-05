PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two of the nation's largest retail stores are trying to entice shoppers to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Walmart says it will start offering vaccines to customers and its own employees with no appointment needed at more than 5,100 stores with pharmacies nationwide.
Walk-up vaccinations are also being given out at its Sam's Club locations.
This includes 150 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Pennsylvania.
"Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it's even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of Health & Wellness.
Along with walk-ups, appointments can made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.
And there is a perk if you get the vaccine at CVS at Target locations.
Customers who get vaccinated will also receive a $5 Target gift card.
You can register for appointments by visiting CVS.com.
COVID-19 vaccine walk-ups available at Walmart, get $5 Target gift card with vaccination
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More