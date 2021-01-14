Today's Tip

Crunches & leg lifts - Today's Tip

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Your core will be on fire with this workout from Shoshana!

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Leg lift, pulses, and crunch - Today's Tip

One-legged sliders - Today's Tip

L-shaped leg rotations - Today's Tip

Elevated plank with leg cross - Today's Tip

Lift & lower - Today's Tip

Quick stand and sit - Today's Tip

Leg lifts & pulse - Today's Tip

Plie squats with crunch - Today's Tip

Plank-to-pike - Today's Tip

Tricep press with lunge - Today's Tip

Crossed-ankle lifts - Today's Tip

Burn those extra Thanksgiving calories- Today's Tip

Side lunge, shoulder-lift squat- Today's Tip

Lunge, lunge, kick - Today's Tip
Arm-leg lifts - Today's Tip

Sit up into bridge - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Leg lift, pulses, and crunch - Today's Tip
One-legged sliders - Today's Tip
L-shaped leg rotations - Today's Tip
Elevated plank with leg cross - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA: Men arrested during Philly vote count participated in DC riot
Recent Temple grad gunned down while walking his dog in Philly
NJ and Montco expand COVID vaccine rollouts 
Gun sales surge in Pennsylvania
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Philadelphia police officer arrested in vandalism investigation
Show More
Man, 22, killed in Wilmington double shooting
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Biden no longer taking Amtrak to inauguration amid security concerns
AccuWeather: Stays Mild And Mostly Cloudy
Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Maple Shade
More TOP STORIES News