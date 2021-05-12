Delaware Valley prepares to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds following CDC meeting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 years old on Wednesday afternoon.For some areas in our region, however, the FDA emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds earlier this week was good enough to begin administering the vaccine for that age group immediately."With FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15, we are extremely pleased to start vaccinating more members of our community," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "The COVID-19 vaccine is now easier than ever to access and we encourage anyone who would like to receive the vaccine to sign up or walk up to one of our clinics."While Montgomery and Bucks counties began vaccinating adolescents, Philadelphia and many New Jersey counties decided to wait.Virtua Health allowed people to make appointments starting as early as Thursday before the vote.Dr. Martin Topiel, head of Virtua Health's infectious diseases, weighed in on why it is important to vaccinate this young group."They serve to potentially transmit the infection to adults. If people are unvaccinated, that's going to make it difficult to get close to herd immunity and protect ourselves against variants if transmission through adolescents is going to happen," he said.All children under 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian with them and must go to a Pfizer site.