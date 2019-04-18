Doctors at Nemours want your baby's dirty diapers

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Doctors at Nemours want your dirty diapers.
It may seem weird but it's all in the interest of science.
Researchers at Nemours/ A.I. duPont Hospital for Children understand infant diapers aren't all that pleasant, but they may hold clues to better digestion, nutrition and help prevent obesity.
Recently there has been a lot of interest in the gut microbiome. It refers to the trillions of microorganisms within your digestive system, including bacteria.
While some bacteria can make you sick, others are vital for your health.
Dr. Matthew DiGuglielmo, M.D., Ph.D., chief of Pediatrics at the hospital, wants to collect the soiled diapers in order to isolate bacteria and identify genes that can affect digestion, hunger and growth.
Eligible criteria include:
- Babies under 4-months-old who have either exclusively breast-fed or bottle-fed and are not eating solid foods.
- Haven't been exposed to antibiotics (that includes whether their mother took them during pregnancy or nursing)
- No Premature babies (less than 37 weeks gestation)
One obligation of the study is collecting several samples over time.
There is monetary incentive to compensate for volunteers' time if they are eligible for the study.
Other parents can still donate to the biobank (without compensation), even if they are not eligible for the study.
If you're interested in donating your baby's dirty diapers for research, email MicroBiomeResearch@nemours.org
