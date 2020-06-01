Health & Fitness

Doctors warn protests could set off second wave of coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No one was telling people not to go out and express themselves peacefully.

But they did ask people to wear face masks and try to keep their distance from other people.

Of course, as crowds grow that becomes much more difficult.

The protests were outside, in the fresh air and that can help lower the risk for transmission especially if there is a breeze.

But with people chanting or at times being corralled close together, that increases the risk for COVID-19.

One of the difficult things about the virus is some people can be infected and not show symptoms but they can still pass it onto someone who will become very sick.

If we see a spike in cases, it will likely happen in about two weeks, as that's the typical time it takes to go from exposure to infection.
