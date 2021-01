Dorney Park COVID-19 vaccination site opens for 75 and older, appointments only

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Tom Wolf defended Pennsylvania's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, saying it was left in the lurch by the Trump administration's overpromises.

EMBED >More News Videos How to sign up for the vaccine in Philadelphia.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsyvlania (WPVI) -- Lehigh Valley Health Network will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom on Wednesday.The Allentown site is for people 75 years and older.The drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The vaccination is free."LVHN has extensive mass immunization experience. We've hosted drive-through flu shot clinics for nearly two decades, where we have vaccinated as many as 8,000 people in one day. We will apply that experience to large-scale drive-through COVID-19 vaccine events throughout the region to supplement our existing vaccination locations as supply is made available from the state," officials said.Those interested can sign up by setting up a MyLVH account on the network's website or by calling 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).