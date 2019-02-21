HEALTH & FITNESS

Drug treatment center in Wilmington to offer fentanyl test strips

EMBED </>More Videos

Drug treatment center offers test strips for fentanyl to needle exchange clients: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 21, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A drug treatment center in Wilmington is trying out a controversial new program aimed at reducing the number of drug-related deaths.

Brandywine Counseling is now offering free strips to test for fentanyl in heroin which can be a deadly concoction.

People who come to their needle exchange van can use these free strips to test for the presence of the powerful opioid.

The counselors hope this will prevent overdoses.

They explain that many users are often unaware that fentanyl is present until it's too late.

The plan has been controversial since it was announced.

Some say it's giving power and resources to active heroin users. Others say this could save lives.

Last year was Delaware's deadliest for overdoses and it's believed that Fentanyl is the main cause.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdelaware newsfentanylheroinopioids
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA may step in if states don't require more children to get vaccinated
2 HPV strains linked to cervical cancer drop
Art of Aging: 72-year-old artist-in-residence
Preventing snowblower and shovel injuries
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Body found in Banning Park in New Castle County
3 family members stabbed in Ridley Township home
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Dog found on NJ train tracks reunited with family
2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem
Show More
Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95
Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told
What's the Deal: Changes coming to how your credit score is calculated
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Cooler Tonight
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
More News