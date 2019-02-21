A drug treatment center in Wilmington is trying out a controversial new program aimed at reducing the number of drug-related deaths.Brandywine Counseling is now offering free strips to test for fentanyl in heroin which can be a deadly concoction.People who come to their needle exchange van can use these free strips to test for the presence of the powerful opioid.The counselors hope this will prevent overdoses.They explain that many users are often unaware that fentanyl is present until it's too late.The plan has been controversial since it was announced.Some say it's giving power and resources to active heroin users. Others say this could save lives.Last year was Delaware's deadliest for overdoses and it's believed that Fentanyl is the main cause.-----