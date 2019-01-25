Electric scooter injuries on the rise

You may not see many E-scooters on local streets in Philadelphia just yet, but they're hot in California and they're gaining fans in New York.They're also sending riders to the hospital.According to a new study from UCLA, 1 in 3 people in an electric scooter accident needs treatment in an emergency room.And they arrive by ambulance.The study found that more than 70 percent of the injuries resulted from falls, but only 4 percent of the riders were wearing helmets.------