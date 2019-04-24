'Extreme' tree pollen levels are hitting allergy sufferers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tree pollen counts have escalated into the "extreme" levels and grass pollen is right behind it, according to The Asthma Center.Allergist Dr. Manav Segal says the extreme tree pollen levels that we're seeing in our area won't be going away for at least a few more weeks.You can thank the climate."It may be explained by higher temperatures in general, higher carbon dioxide levels, higher humidity levels. All of those are going to be contributing to higher pollen levels and longer growing seasons," said Dr. Segal."The sneezing, all of it hurts, and migraines will come back," said Linda May. For her, spring means receiving weekly allergy shots. Even protecting her skin from pollen contact."I have to have a mask on, I wear a hoodie, long sleeve sweatshirt and sweatpants. The whole nine!" she syas.Dr. Segal suggests, "When you come in, changing your clothes and taking a shower will wash the pollen off of you, so you don't bring it in your house."Also, the time of day can affect the pollen levels. The pollen count is the highest between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. So swap the morning workout for an afternoon one.