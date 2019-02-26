HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA says no to Chantix to help teens quit smoking

FDA says no to Chantix for young teens - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on February 26, 2019.

There's a new wrinkle tonight in efforts to stop the e-cigarette epidemic. A medication that's helped thousands of adults breaking their smoking habit is now off-limits for teens.

How do we help millions of teenagers who get hooked on nicotine through E-cigarettes? Most treatments used by adults haven't been tested on teens.

Now, the FDA says Chantix, a popular option for adults, is definitely out.

Just completed tests found that the drug didn't do any better than a placebo or a dummy pill in helping adolescents from ages 12 to 16 stop smoking.

Older teens were also involved in the study, but those results aren't available.

FDAA officials say we'll need new approaches to help teens give up e-cigarettes and tobacco.

