Final push is on by riders for American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- The fight against cancer has become more difficult during this pandemic.Some patients have delayed care.And support groups are having difficulty raising funds.But the American Cancer Society is aiming for a big finish this weekend with its virtual Bike-A-Thon.Instead of the mass ride to the shore, cyclists like Alex Hohmann are logging miles on their own for donations.Hohmann, a 2-time cancer survivor, has nearly a thousand miles, but isn't giving up on pushing for more pledges."All I need you to do is part with some cash, maybe the money you would have spent on a cup of coffee, maybe the money, the money that you would have spent on a dinner out. You can spend it on something that will help all of us we will all benefit because we will all be touched by cancer at some point in our lives," he told Action News.Hohmann says 2 colleagues in his running club have died of cancer this past year."In fact, one of them just a few weeks ago, and he was a former club president of ours, he was beloved by so many people," Hohmann notes.Hohmann urges anyone who has delayed a screening, or cancer care because of the pandemic to get those appointments in.He put off a test at the time of his second diagnosis." I actually put off doing an ultrasound that my doctor had required or requested as a first indication. And I waited a month, which was stupid of me," he notes."And now in the end, I lucked out. But I left to luck what I should not have left to luck," he added.