First hybrid laser four younger-looking skin

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Anyone looking for younger skin faces so many choices - machines offer all types of lasers and colors of light.
A new device in our area called HALO is the first to combine several wavelengths, aiming for faster results and less down time.
Beth Tinnon of Galloway, N.J., has been a professional singer since she was 19, and just won another award as Atlantic City's best casino lounge act.
Now she wants to sing goodbye to her sunspots and fine lines.
"Just lightening up some of these spots, so I don't have to wear as much makeup," says Beth.
"This is probably the main one right here," she says, pointing to her right cheek.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Steve Davis of Davis Cosmetic Plastic Surgery says for most people, skin complaints are complex, so one type of treatment isn't enough.
The HALO laser combines the benefits of 2 different wavelengths.
"One of them is actually doing some resurfacing and polishing of the skin and the other one is going deeper and is actually going after the pigment," says Dr. Davis.
Because HALO goes deeper, it can treat melasma - brown blotches and patches caused by hormone changes.
Until now, the only really effective lasers for that caused a lot of down time.
But Dr. Davis says HALO doesn't damage skin like other lasers, so there's only about 24 hours of redness, and 3 to 5 days of mild swelling and flaking afterward.
"Patients can start wearing makeup right away," he notes.
The machine also maps out the treatment, calculates the right amount of energy for the right results, and monitors skin temperature, to prevent over-exposures.
Beth says she felt a slight stinging sensation, but when she was done, she still burst into song -
"He thinks that i'm unforgettable too," she croons, to applause from the medical staff.
5 days after her treatment, Beth says there was more glow to her skin.
And that sun spot on her check was barely visible.
Some patients may need 2 or 3 treatments, depending on the size and depth of the imperfections.
