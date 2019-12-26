Flu activity widespread in Pennsylvania, Delaware; high levels in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flu activity is picking up across the country. It is widespread in Pennsylvania and Delaware, which is the highest level. New Jersey is reporting high flu activity.It's that time of year when kids and adults unfortunately are prone to getting sick.Dr. Judd Hollander at Jefferson Urgent Care says they're busy, mostly seeing lingering colds, but not too much flu yet.But activity in Pennsylvania jumped 61 percent this past week. The hardest hit area is Western Pennsylvania.So what does that mean for us?"We're not good at predicting this, but generally when it pops up somewhere close there's a pretty good chance you are going to get it," said Dr. Hollander .He says unlike a cold, the flu comes on quickly."You'll have muscle aches, pain, fever and you may have cough, runny nose, sore throat and things that mesh with a cold, but you feel sick and you hurt," he said.If you have flu symptoms, but are generally a healthy adult, taking advantage of tele-health - that's video conferencing with a healthcare provider. It can help save you a trip and save others from catching your germs.Anyone with chronic medical problems, the elderly or very young are at a greater risk for complications.You should seek care right away, especially for severe symptoms. You may be able to get an anti-viral medication to lessen the duration and severity of symptoms.As for the flu shot, it's not too late. It's one of the best ways to protect yourself.