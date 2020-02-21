Flu claims lives of 13 more children in U.S.

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- Thirteen more children nationwide have died in the past week from the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control.That brings the total for 105 for the season, which started at the end of September.Officials say this season continues to be one of deadliest for kids in recent years.The CDC began reporting stats on pediatric flu death during the 2004-2005 season, and only the 2009 flu pandemic resulted in more deaths at this point in the season.Flu activity is still widespread in 44 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.And an estimated 29 million Americans have come down with it, resulting in 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths.The CDC says the influenza A and B strains are about equal for the season overall.Medical experts say it is not too late for a flu shot.The vaccine isn't perfect but this year's batch is said to be 55 percent effective when it comes to protecting kids.Even if you do get sick, it should be milder than if you weren't vaccinated.