Fox Chase Cancer Center LIVE VIDEO Chat - Genetic Counseling (genetic testing for cancer predisposition)

Join our experts from Fox Chase Cancer Center Department of Clinical Genetics for a live video chat Wednesday, March 6th at noon here on on 6abc.com.

Whitaker and Forman offer comprehensive cancer risk assessment, leveraging family history review and genetic testing to develop individualized prevention options for each patient.

The team determines whether patients are at a high risk for certain types of cancer through pedigree analysis of family history and genetic risk factors, as well as lifestyle and environmental factors.

Kristen Whitaker, MD
Clinical Cancer Geneticist, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Clinical Genetics at Fox Chase Cancer Center

Whitaker earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at George Washington University Hospital. She completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Chicago.

She specializes in clinical genetics with a focus on hereditary breast cancer, and breast and ovary cancer risk assessment. She is board-certified in internal medicine and board eligible in medical oncology.

Andrea Forman, MS, LCGC
Clinical Team Leader and Licensed Certified Genetic Counselor in the Department of Clinical Genetics at Fox Chase Cancer Center

Forman earned her master's degree in genetic counseling from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. She's a licensed genetic counselor from the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine and by the American Board of Genetic Counseling.
