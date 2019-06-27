Free HIV tests for National HIV Testing Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Free Library of Philadelphia has teamed up with Drexel Medicine to offer free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day.
Health experts will be stationed at ten locations throughout the city, offering HIV tests Thursday.
The following Free Library of Philadelphia locations will be participating on June 27 to provide free HIV testing:
Charles L. Durham Library
3320 Haverford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104
2 to 5 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
12 to 4 p.m.
Greater Olney Library
5501 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19120
12 to 4 p.m.
Kingsessing Library
1201 S. 51st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Queen Memorial Library
1201 S. 23rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
2 to 6 p.m.
Wadsworth Library
1500 Wadsworth Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19150
12 to 4 p.m.
Walnut Street West Library
201 S. 40th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
2 to 5 p.m.
West Oak Lane Library
2000 E. Washington Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19138
12 to 4 p.m.
Whitman Library
200 Snyder Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148
10 to 2 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 W. Lehigh Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
10 to 2 p.m.
