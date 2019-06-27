Free HIV tests for National HIV Testing Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Free Library of Philadelphia has teamed up with Drexel Medicine to offer free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day.Health experts will be stationed at ten locations throughout the city, offering HIV tests Thursday.The following Free Library of Philadelphia locations will be participating on June 27 to provide free HIV testing:Charles L. Durham Library3320 Haverford AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 191042 to 5 p.m.Frankford Library4634 Frankford AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 1912412 to 4 p.m.Greater Olney Library5501 N. 5th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 1912012 to 4 p.m.Kingsessing Library1201 S. 51st StreetPhiladelphia, PA 191432:30 to 6:30 p.m.Queen Memorial Library1201 S. 23rd StreetPhiladelphia, PA 191462 to 6 p.m.Wadsworth Library1500 Wadsworth AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 1915012 to 4 p.m.Walnut Street West Library201 S. 40th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 191042 to 5 p.m.West Oak Lane Library2000 E. Washington LanePhiladelphia, PA 1913812 to 4 p.m.Whitman Library200 Snyder AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 1914810 to 2 p.m.Widener Library2808 W. Lehigh AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 1913210 to 2 p.m.