Frozen Boston Market meals recalled over possible glass contamination

Bellisio Foods is recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of Boston Market's frozen pork entree products because they may be contaminated with glass or hard plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recalled frozen, not ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018 to Feb. 15, 2019.The following products are subject to recall:The recalled patties have "EST. 18297" on the end carton flap of the package.No illnesses have been reported to date.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.