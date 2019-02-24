Frozen Boston Market meals recalled over possible glass contamination

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Bellisio Foods is recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of Boston Market's frozen pork entree products because they may be contaminated with glass or hard plastic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recalled frozen, not ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018 to Feb. 15, 2019.
The following products are subject to recall:
14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing "BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES" with "BEST BY:" dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or
02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.
The recalled patties have "EST. 18297" on the end carton flap of the package.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.