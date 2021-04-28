Health & Fitness

Gov. Phil Murphy signs executive order allowing summer camps to open

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Murphy signs executive order allowing summer camps to open

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday allowing summer camps to open for the upcoming season.

Murphy says the order applies to both day camps and sleepaway camps.

"As cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue to decline, coupled with millions of New Jerseyans rolling up their sleeves to be vaccinated, we are able to move forward with reopening programs across our state," Murphy said. "We are committed to a safe and fun summer for our kids."



The department of health issued the following guidance for camps in the state to safely open:

-Daily health screenings for staff, campers, and volunteers.

-The use of infection control protocols such as face masks, cohorting, social distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning, and disinfecting.

-Policies and protocols for when a staff member or camper receives a positive COVID-19 test result.

-For overnight camps, unvaccinated staff and campers must receive a negative test result within 72 hours of arriving on-site.

-All staff and campers will be required to receive a test within 3 to 6 days of arrival.

-Operators should strongly encourage staff and campers to quarantine prior to arrival at camp.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentoncoronavirussummer campcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen connected to 4 Philly murders, including shooting near prison
Man arrested in deadly Philadelphia Mills mall shooting
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
Eagles fan who beat cancer will announce draft pick
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Family of man shot, killed by New Castle Co. police files lawsuit
Show More
'Hope One' bus helps sheriff vaccinate hundreds without home
City hopes children's summer programs help reduce violence
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Cape May County
Bodycam video released after Chicago police kill man in foot chase
More TOP STORIES News