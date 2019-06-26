Health & Fitness

Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Just a year after purchasing Hahnemann University Hospital, American Academic Health System says it plans to close the 171-year-old institution.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the company said it plans to close the hospital at Broad and Vine streets on or about September 6th.

Philadelphia Academic Health System, LLC, said the closing is due to continuing, unsustainable financial losses.

Hospital management met with staff nurses in the morning to deliver the news.

Hahnemann had already laid off 175 workers in early April, citing a multi-million dollar deficit, which was increasing each month by $3 to 5 million.

The April layoffs included 66 nurses, 22 technical workers, and 88 non-union employees.

In Wednesday's statement, Joel Freedman, the founder and president of PAHS, said, "We relentlessly pursued numerous strategic options to keep Hahnemann in operation, and have been uncompromising in our commitment to our staff, patients, and community. We are saddened our efforts have not been successful."

The hospital said it is working with city and state officials to begin closing down its inpatient and outpatient services.

Philadelphia Academic Health System, LLC, also owns St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

But Freedman said it is not in danger of closing.

"While Hahnemann will be closing, I want to be clear that St. Christopher's will remain open. This difficult choice will enable us to focus on the future of St. Christopher's," Freedman said in the statement. "We anticipate a bright future for the hospital and its uniquely talented team."
