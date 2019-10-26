Police departments around the Delaware Valley are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
The goal is to help people safely get rid of unwanted and unused medications.
And this year, vaping devices will also be accepted.
In Montgomery County, there will be 41 drop-off locations, most at local police departments.
In Bucks County, police will be at the ShopRite on Street Road in Warminster.
For a complete list of areas, go to DEATakeBack.com.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News