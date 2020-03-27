Health & Fitness

Havertown woman uses her sewing machine to make protective masks

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County woman is using her artistic flair - and her sewing machine - to make protective masks.

Nelle Bush of Havertown made one mask then posted about it an area Facebook group.

She says the response and need was overwhelming.

Bush makes masks daily and leaves the packages on her front porch for pick up.

She plans to do this as long as there's a need.

Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan tells her story in the video above.
