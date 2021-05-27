HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Stories of inspiration and survival

The HEALED Gathering - Inspiration, hope and a positive future

Guests during this week's ACS HEALED Gathering include Rick and Jamil Rivers and Natasha Coleman.

Rick is a Colon and Kidney cancer survivor and Jamil is a Stage 4 Breast cancer survivor.

They share their inspiring stories and messages of resilience with the HEALED Community.

Natasha Coleman is a proven public health leader dedicated to addressing health equity through strategic partnerships and policy change. Natasha shares important information with the HEALED Community on cancer screening, prevention and health equity.
