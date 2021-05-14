HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Pat Croce, Lara Price, Kristen Sullivan and Carl Fismer

EMBED <>More Videos

HEALED: Pat and his guests talk physical, mental and spiritual health

HEALED Gathering guests for this week include Philadelphia 76ers COO and cancer survivor Lara Price, Director of Nutrition and Physical Activity for the American Cancer Society Kristen Sullivan, and world-famous treasure diver and cancer survivor Carl Fismer.
With more than over 30 years of treasure search and salvage experience, Captain Carl Fismer is one of the most respected and knowledgeable diving professionals in the world.

They all share their wellness journeys with the HEALED Community that we will have a chance to follow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealed with pat croceacscanceramerican cancer society
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
HEALED: Pat Croce, Mike Schmidt and Cancer
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED: Pat Croce, Mike Schmidt and Cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms and downpours Thursday
Woman dies after balcony collapse on Memorial Day
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
After murder conviction vacated, Walter Ogrod sues Philadelphia
'Mare of Easttown' creator talks local connection, thoughts on second season
76ers' Embiid sits out Game 5 with meniscus tear in knee
Show More
Former nursing home manager pleads guilty to endangering residents
Highlighting one hero behind the scenes of Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium
Severe shortage of truck drivers is creating all kinds of problems
FDA says avoid eating cicadas 'if you're allergic to seafood'
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
More TOP STORIES News