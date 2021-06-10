HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Stephen A. Smith shares his biggest life lessons with Pat Croce

HEALED Gathering guests for this week include Stephen A. Smith and Alpa Patel, PHD.

Stephen A. Smith is a commentator on ESPN's First Take. He also makes frequent appearances as an NBA analyst on SportsCenter, NBA Countdown and NBA broadcasts on ESPN. He also hosts The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio.

Smith is a featured columnist for ESPNNY.com and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Alpa Patel, PHD is the Senior Vice President of Population Science for the American Cancer Society.

She oversees a team of approximately 40 research and study operations staff. These multi-disciplinary scientists use their research expertise in epidemiology, behavioral science, and implementation and evaluation science to increase the understanding about the causes of cancer and how to improve treatment outcomes after a cancer diagnosis.

Patel also serves as the principal investigator of the ACS Cancer Prevention Studies (CPS), CPS-II and CPS-3, which are among the country's largest population cohort studies.

HEALED is a community movement to educate and encourage people to live healthier lives in the present moment. Research shows that a more physically active lifestyle can reduce cancer risk, improve quality of life, and minimize the physical and psychological side effects of after a cancer diagnosis.
Report a correction or typo
