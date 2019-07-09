Health & Fitness

In US first, baby is born from dead donor's transplanted womb

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative.

In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world's first birth using a deceased donor's womb.

These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.

The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs.

In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.

Penn Medicine also launched a similar clinical trial in 2017. The program there aims to use both living and deceased donors.

For more information, visit: https://www.pennmedicine.org/for-patients-and-visitors/find-a-program-or-service/transplant-institute/uterus-transplant
