Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reports first case of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has announced its first positive coronavirus case behind prison walls.

"An inmate at SCI Phoenix (Montgomery County) with underlying health conditions has tested positive for COVID-19," Department of Corrections Sec. John Wetzel said. "The inmate is in the prison's infirmary and is isolated from other inmates."

SCI Phoenix, which opened in 2018, has special isolation rooms in its infirmary to handle such cases.

Inmates on the housing unit are currently under quarantine.

Inmates and staff have also been provided with personal protective equipment. The prison, including common areas and cells, are being deep cleaned.

Officials have traced the infected inmate's interaction with other inmates and employees and are isolating impacted inmates to a specific housing unit. Employees who had contact with the inmate are being monitored for symptoms.
