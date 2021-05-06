Health & Fitness

LIVE CHAT: What is a Brain Tumor? Types, Risk Factors, Symptoms | May 10 at 1pm

Dr. Navid Redjal, director of Neurosurgical Oncology, will discuss and answer questions about cancerous and non-cancerous brain tumors. What types of brain tumors he sees, risk factors and symptoms.

Navid Redjal, director of Neurosurgical Oncology, is a board certified, Harvard trained neurosurgeon with extensive research and clinical background in neuro-oncology. He has been involved in significant translational brain cancer research and neuro-oncology clinical trials with research fellowships at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.
