Health & Fitness

Local nurses heading to India amid staggering COVID-19 crisis

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local nurses head to India amid staggering COVID crisis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local nurses are among dozens across the country answering the call for help as the COVID-19 catastrophe in India deepens.

Hospitals across the country are running out of beds, and morgues are overflowing.

Despite that, what started as a handful of American nurses communicating on Facebook about helping out, quickly turned into a plan.

"It started maybe like five of us and now we have like 50 people confirmed to go," said Registered Nurse Melodie Nelson of Auburn, Pennsylvania.

Nelson said her group is already in the process of working out a deal with a non-profit organization in India to hash out details like housing, food and where their services might be best utilized.



"The thing we're working on now is flights because flights are, at least, round-trip $800, which is out-of-pocket. So, it's something we're fundraising for now," Nelson said.

Alexis Heisler, a Registered Nurse from Nazareth, Pennsylvania is going, too.

She admits the biggest concern for her is not knowing exactly what to expect.

RELATED: India's daily COVID death toll surpasses 4,000 for first time

"I am so scared and nervous. We were told to bring our own N95s, our own gloves, everything," she said.

But both Nelson and Heisler said explaining their motivation is really quite simple: this is what medical professionals do.

"You just do it, you know? We're nurses and we're helping other people," Nelson said.

If you would like to lend your support, their collective effort is titled "American Nurses on a Mission to India."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldnurses
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews forced to knock down historic Tacony church after fire
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
25 people shot in deadly weekend in Philadelphia
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
Drivers on Walt Whitman Bridge, I-76 face monthslong construction
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
Show More
AccuWeather: Gradual Warming, Mainly Dry Week
Parents speak out after son sentenced to life for killing Italian officer
NBC won't air Golden Globes next year over diversity concerns
Hamas targets Jerusalem after clashes at revered mosque
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
More TOP STORIES News