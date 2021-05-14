Health & Fitness

Mask or no mask? What you need to know about mask guidelines across the Delaware Valley

By
Philly health officials reviewing mask guidance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can ditch masks and social distancing both indoors and outdoors -- except under certain circumstances, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The easing guidance issued Thursday is a major step toward resuming life pre-pandemic -- but it opens the door to confusion as states, cities and businesses can dictate their own rules.

As of Friday morning, here is what communities across the Delaware Valley need to know.

Philadelphia



The Philadelphia Health Department said Thursday it is still reviewing the CDC's new guidance.

The masking requirement remains in effect for people at a restaurant who are not seated or eating, and for those visiting retail stores, bowling alleys, museums, libraries, etc.

Pennsylvania



The Pennsylvania Health Department says it will follow the CDC's recommendation to ease mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The health department is stressing that this only affects those that are fully vaccinated.

"(Thursday's) guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated," Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said. "This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order."

The new CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues - even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.



New Jersey



No changes have been announced by New Jersey state officials when it comes to masking.

A statement from Gov. Phil Murphy's deputy press secretary issued Thursday afternoon said, "Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health are reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking requirements. We continue to move forward in our efforts to vaccinate all willing and eligible individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey."

RELATED: What fully vaccinated people can, cannot do according to CDC's new mask guidelines


Delaware



The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said while it is reviewing the new guidance, the First State is sticking with its mask mandate for now.

"Delaware's emergency order still requires masks indoors. We will communicate updates to Delaware's requirements once we have reviewed the implications of CDC's guidance," said spokesperson Mary Fenimore.

In a striking move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the CDC will ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthphiladelphia newspennsylvania newsface masknew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedelaware news
