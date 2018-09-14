HEALTH & FITNESS

Mayor Kenney signs bill requiring sodium warning labels on restaurant menus

Mayor Kenney signs bill requiring sodium warning labels on menus: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on September 14, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia took another step toward healthier food away from home when Mayor Jim Kenney signed the sodium menu labeling bill.

By this date next year, you'll see a symbol on menus at chain restaurants, convenience stores, and coffee shops. The symbol means the food you're considering has 2,300 milligrams of sodium or more.

Mayor Kenney signed the bill, which was passed unanimously by City Council in June. Kenney said it's an important measure because Philadelphia has the highest rate of high blood pressure among 10 of the biggest US cities.

Americans eat an average of 3,400 milligrams of sodium a day - that's well above the recommended maximum of 2,300 milligrams.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
