U.S. & WORLD

Measles outbreak near Portland, Oregon, sickens 35

EMBED </>More Videos

Measles outbreak near Portland, Oregon, sickens 35 - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 28, 2019.

Gillian Flaccus
VANCOUVER, Wash. --
A measles outbreak near Portland has sickened 35 people in Oregon and Washington, with 11 more cases suspected.

Thirty-one patients had not been vaccinated against measles, and the status of four others who were infected is not known. One child has been hospitalized.

EMBED More News Videos

Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 26, 2019.


Public health officials struggling to contain the highly contagious virus say the outbreak is a textbook example of why it's critical to vaccinate against childhood diseases.

Measles was eradicated in the U.S. after a safe and cheap vaccine was developed in 1963, but in recent years, outbreaks from New York to California have sickened hundreds.

The vaccination rate in the area is 78 percent, lower than average, and that's making it harder to contain the outbreak.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldmeasleshealthcheckvaccinesoutbreak
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Federal workers return to work, shutdown ends for now
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Kids who play sports grow stronger bone mass
Study shows prison inmates want help to quit smoking
Today's Tip: Kidney Stones
Study says some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Tuesday Rain and Snow; Arctic Air Arrives Wednesday
Officer investigated over arrest caught on bodycam video
Yard display causing controversy in Bustleton neighborhood
Woman charged with stealing $337K from her mom
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address
Repairs to Center City intersection to take several weeks
Police ID man struck by 2 vehicles in Gloucester Twp.
Show More
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
More News