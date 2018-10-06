Medical cannabis, industrial hemp entrepreneurs present ideas at JAZ tank

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Medical cannabis and industrial hemp entrepreneurs presented their ideas at Jefferson's shark tank style competition.
"This is a place that people have been thinking of great ideas for a long time, but with the emerging change in the landscape, suddenly there is room for people to make their companies a reality now," says Chief Innovation Officer, Rose Ritts.
This is the fourth year of Jefferson's Accelerator Zone, also known as the JAZ tank, but this is the first year the focus is on cannabis and hemp-based concepts.
"There is not a lot of conventional thinking in this space, and it's very exciting to see what people might do to increase the utility of the substances," says Lambert Center Director, Charles Pollack.
Scratch and Sniff labels for cannabis is one of the unconventional ideas, presented by finalist Nicholas Scarpulla, who knows firsthand how important these products can be.
"I'm a patient myself, you wouldn't look at me and think, 'oh that person needs medical cannabis' but I absolutely do. I have a nerve pain condition in my face that I wouldn't be able to do this presentation without cannabis," says Scarpulla.
With programs like JAZ tank, development is possible.
"We give a lot of support to the companies that are part of our portfolio, and are part of our family," says Ritts.
These innovators have the opportunity to see their ideas realized thanks to the JAZ tank at Jefferson. If you have a company or concept worth a pitch, you can enter JAZ tank next year.
