New bill proposes testing all Pennsylvania kids for lead

New bill proposes testing all Pa. kids for lead. Watch the report from Action News at 5 p.m. on January 22, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A bill is being proposed that would require all Pennsylvanian children to be tested for lead.

State Representative Mary Isaacson lead a hearing Tuesday about her House Bill 79 at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

She says children in Pennsylvania are at a higher risk for lead exposure than children in 47 other states.

And Isaacson says requiring all kids to be tested at ages 1 and 2 can prevent and catch the health and behavioral complications that come along with lead poisoning.

