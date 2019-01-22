PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A bill is being proposed that would require all Pennsylvanian children to be tested for lead.
State Representative Mary Isaacson lead a hearing Tuesday about her House Bill 79 at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.
She says children in Pennsylvania are at a higher risk for lead exposure than children in 47 other states.
And Isaacson says requiring all kids to be tested at ages 1 and 2 can prevent and catch the health and behavioral complications that come along with lead poisoning.
