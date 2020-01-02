Health & Fitness

New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns for single serving, whole package

Food labels will now have to show exactly how many calories a consumer will eat.

Under the FDA's new guidelines, each label will have two columns, one for the nutritional facts in a single serving and the other will have the nutritional fact of the entire package.

This way, consumers can no longer say they thought a pint of ice cream had only 300 calories.

The labels apply to manufacturers that sell upward of $10 million in food annually.

Manufacturers that sell less than $10 million in goods have until Jan. 1, 2021 to comply with the new label requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdafoodnutrition
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
Man accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police sergeant, driver injured in Broad Street crash
Armed robbers attack, owner tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Multiple shootings leave several dead in violent start to 2020 in Philly
Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old in West Philadelphia
Show More
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
AccuWeather: Sun To Rain
Families across the Philly area welcome new year's babies
Top 6 Diners: Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County
More TOP STORIES News