New procedure uses foam to sculpt belly fat into 6-pack abs

If you've always wanted six-pack abs, but can't seem to get to the gym - there's now a short-cut for that.Researchers at the University of Miami have developed a new plastic surgery technique called abdominal etching. It can reshape belly fat to make you look like you spend a lot of time at the gym.Tools and some sort of foam are used to sculpt abdominal fat to accentuate muscle lines, typically six for men and three vertical lines for women.Doctors warn you can't just flop down on the couch and never work out again after the procedure.You do have to keep up a healthy lifestyle to maintain your new sculptured abs.