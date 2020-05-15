Coronavirus

South Jersey family keeps hospital workers safe with 'intubation boxes'

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The pandemic crisis has unleashed an incredible flood of creativity and innovation.

A South Jersey artist and his grandson are doing their part to help those on the front lines. They are helping keep workers safe at hospitals from Massachusetts to Florida to Oklahoma.

And it's with something they assemble in about 10 minutes - intubation boxes.

The Plexiglas boxes limit exposure to airborne droplets when patients are going onto or off ventilators.

David Ascalon has won awards for his sculpture and stained glass art.

When the pandemic hit, his studio had to shut down.

On hearing that a friend at Pearlman Designs in Voorhees, New Jersey, who was making the boxes for East Coast hospitals, offered his studio to make them.

"He was using his house, but why use that, when I had an empty studio?" Ascalon told us.

Zaiden Ascalon, 17, a high school senior, jumped in to help his grandfather.

"I begged my parents to let me go in," he said. "I wanted to help fight this invisible enemy by saving, like, as many people as I could."

He likened the pandemic to World War II.

"During World War II, they converted their factories, grew their own food, did everything they could to help out," Zaiden Ascalon said.

They improved on a similar box used overseas - oval-shaped arm openings make it easier for workers.

"With the oval holes, I can move all around, tend to a patient," he said.

And the team crowd-sourced materials, with donations from Lowe's and local hardware stores.

When Virtua Health's innovation chief saw a box, he wanted some right away.

"Necessity breeds innovation. And, you know, these times are really calling on all types of people to contribute ideas," said Dr. Adam Glasofer, of the Virtua Innovation Center.

The Ascalon team has made over 150 boxes.

And they want to make more - FREE - for any local hospital wanting them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvoorheescoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New Jersey governor signs legislation authorizing the sale of alcoholic beverages
Democrats push $3T HEROES Act coronavirus relief bill toward House OK
Work from home Congress? House of Representatives OKs proxy votes
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic restrictions to ease in 12 more Pa. counties
Delaware targets June 1 for phase one of reopening plan
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Frankford section of Philly
Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
New Jersey death toll tops 10,000, but state sees positive trends
Phillies teaming up with Philabundance for virtual food drive
Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
Show More
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Trump says goal is 300M coronavirus vaccine doses in stock by January
Man greeted with cheers, big hug as he leaves NJ hospital
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Celebs share words of wisdom to Class of 2020
More TOP STORIES News