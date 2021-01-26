Gloucester County officials say second dose of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will start soon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10027887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George Stephanopolous interviews New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on "Good Morning America."

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A number of New Jersey residents braved the cold and rain Tuesday as they waited, in most cases, for their first round of COVID-19 vaccine.Lines formed early in Gloucester County at the vaccine mega-site at Rowan College of South Jersey.While some have struggled in finding appointments, others have been soaring right through."Yeah, it was pretty easy, yeah," said Amrinder Gill of New Brunswick.Booking of the second dose, however, has been somewhat of a secondary struggle for organizers and those getting the vaccines themselves at the site.Officials now believe that headache may soon be over."One way or the other they will be scheduled," said County Administrator Chad Bruner.Currently, the state's registration system has been unable to book secondary appointments.The county, which is using the state's registration system said by the end of the week those that have received either vaccine will be scheduled for their booster via email, a phone call, or text.If that doesn't happen, county officials say they have a fail-safe system to ensure appointments are booked."If the one system don't work, the secondary one will catch them," Bruner said.Officials also working to clear up confusion about vaccines supply.Bruner said reports about a lack of vaccine that led to the site's closure on Monday isn't accurate as appointments are only scheduled as long as there's adequate supply.On Good Morning America, Governor Phil Murphy addressed the issue."We're not throwing any doses away, I promise you that," Murphy told George Stephanopoulos.Murphy added the state's current allotment is being divided up into two groups: doses reserved for long-term care facilities and those going to hospitals and sites.New Jersey's first lady paid a visit to the Atlantic City mega-site and asked New Jerseyans for patience."We are all in this together. Phil hasn't had a vaccine. I haven't had a vaccine. We all are waiting our turn and we just have to stand strong together," said Tammy Murphy.