New Jersey to open call centers Monday for COVID-19 vaccine registration

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey officials will open call centers Monday to help people register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Officials said the hope is that the centers will benefit seniors who may not know how to register online.The call centers will be professionally staffed with live agents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.The number to call is 855-568-0545.Gov. Phil Murphy said so far more than 2 million people have pre-registered online to receive the vaccine but also said demand far exceeds supply."We're getting about 100,000 doses a week, a little bit more than that. We could probably take 2-300,000 easily," Murphy said.Officials are expecting high call volumes for the first few days after the call centers open.