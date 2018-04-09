NJ required immunizations bill to make religious exemptions harder

Lawmakers in New Jersey have moved forward on a bill making it harder to get religious exemptions for required immunizations.The State Assembly approved the bill late last week amid vocal opposition in the chamber.The bill would require people seeking a religious exemption to submit a letter explaining how vaccines violate their faith.Opponents call that an intrusion of privacy.Right now, state official say more than 10,000 students, roughly two percent of New Jersey's school age population, have a religious exemptions to vaccines.-----