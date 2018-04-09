HEALTH & FITNESS

NJ required immunizations bill to make religious exemptions harder

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Lawmakers in New Jersey have moved forward on a bill making it harder to get religious exemptions for required immunizations.

The State Assembly approved the bill late last week amid vocal opposition in the chamber.

The bill would require people seeking a religious exemption to submit a letter explaining how vaccines violate their faith.

Opponents call that an intrusion of privacy.

Right now, state official say more than 10,000 students, roughly two percent of New Jersey's school age population, have a religious exemptions to vaccines.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecknew jersey newsvaccinesreligionTrenton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News